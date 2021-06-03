Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

