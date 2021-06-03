Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6,293.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after acquiring an additional 395,634 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,889,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,003,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,793,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,230,000.

Shares of SPGP opened at $86.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $87.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68.

