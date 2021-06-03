Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after acquiring an additional 446,830 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,820,000 after buying an additional 189,914 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,492,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 76,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

