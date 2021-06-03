American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Novavax by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 80.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

In related news, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,180 shares of company stock worth $16,179,236. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

