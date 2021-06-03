Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

