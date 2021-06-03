Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on BZZUY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of BZZUY opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

