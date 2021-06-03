BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 80.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.79. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

