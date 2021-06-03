BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $57,647,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

AVY opened at $219.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.