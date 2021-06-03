BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 21,781 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after purchasing an additional 417,689 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after buying an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,403,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.36.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

