BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 799.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 406,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth $11,429,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth $9,316,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $9,134,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.18 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,852 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.