NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 7.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.44. Approximately 609,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,640,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3,018.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NIO by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.