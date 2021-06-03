Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Down 2.9%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.86. 25,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,055,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Get Root alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Root during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.