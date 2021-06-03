JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 6.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 12,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,346,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after buying an additional 193,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 116,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

