Sigma Planning Corp Invests $53,000 in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TD by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TD alerts:

NASDAQ:GLG opened at $1.05 on Thursday. TD Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.41.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.