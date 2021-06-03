Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in FOX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in FOX by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 119,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FOX by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

