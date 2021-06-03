Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.