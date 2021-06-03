First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 104,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,912,747 shares.The stock last traded at $18.86 and had previously closed at $17.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 1.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

