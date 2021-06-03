Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.63 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.