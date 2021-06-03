Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Sells C$554,200.00 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose stock opened at C$48.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.24. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$29.00 and a 1-year high of C$62.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

