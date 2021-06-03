Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GASNY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

