Kevin C. Tang Purchases 185,928 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 185,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $831,098.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $4.97 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $136.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.35.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 75.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 731,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

