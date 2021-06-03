Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 606,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 353.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

