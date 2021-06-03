Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 787,700 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the April 29th total of 604,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.9 days.

Shares of IFNNF opened at $40.64 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $44.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

