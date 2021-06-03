Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

