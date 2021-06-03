Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 124,497 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHF opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.
Brighthouse Financial Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.