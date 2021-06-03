Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $55.03 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

