Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NorthWestern by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,622 shares of company stock valued at $751,849 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

