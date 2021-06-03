Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 2,700 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

