$0.90 EPS Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.99. Kilroy Realty reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

