Alps Advisors Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PKG opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

