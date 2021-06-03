D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

NYSE PAA opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

