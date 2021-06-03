D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 12,590 First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33,262 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRBA opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

