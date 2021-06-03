D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 1,099 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,472.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $218.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

