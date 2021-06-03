D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $243.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total value of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400,571 shares of company stock worth $314,859,166 in the last ninety days.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

