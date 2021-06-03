Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

