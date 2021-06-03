Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.55 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.78. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

