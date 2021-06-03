Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in MannKind by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 726,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNKD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.71 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $924.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

