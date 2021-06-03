Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,368 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 27.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $633.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $1,335,961.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

