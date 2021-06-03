Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBS. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

