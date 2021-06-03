Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 112,487 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,728,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,334,000.

TAN stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

