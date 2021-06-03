Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aphria were worth $11,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Aphria in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the first quarter worth $271,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Aphria during the first quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the first quarter worth about $1,299,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aphria alerts:

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.