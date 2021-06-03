Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,933 shares of company stock worth $18,892,717 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -186.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.