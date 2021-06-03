Swiss National Bank Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in National Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in National Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Instruments by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in National Instruments by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,718,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after purchasing an additional 136,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 369.94 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.23.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

