Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $122.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.69 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $110.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Shares of EPAY opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,577 shares of company stock worth $940,480. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 91.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

