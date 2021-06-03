Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TCF Financial by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 364,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $8,346,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock worth $1,506,230. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.75. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

