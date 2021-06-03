Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

