Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $226,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 123.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $51.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.