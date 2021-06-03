Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 281,450 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.