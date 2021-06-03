Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 1,925.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 5,384.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 138,492 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,571,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $39.19 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82.

