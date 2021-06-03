Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641,326 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,032,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after purchasing an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

