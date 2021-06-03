Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 46,136 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,378.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

